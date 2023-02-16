Anna Mae Cook Reid, a resident of Bellaire at Stoneport, Harrisonburg Va. passed away peacefully February 9th, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Anna Mae was born July 22, 1924, in Watauga County, N.C. to parents William Henry and Jessie Mae Shores Cook. She was married 72 years to George McDaniel Reid, who died December 7, 2022. Anna Mae is survived by two sons, George "Glenn" (Arlene) Reid, Broadway VA, and William "Bill" Dalton Reid, Haymarket, VA; Grandchildren: Deanna R. (Lucas) Sumners, Caroline R. (Scott) Turner, George M. Reid, David M Reid, Kimberly A Reid, and great granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Sumners.
Predeceased by sister, Mary June Cook, she is survived by brother William "Howell" Cook, and sister Virginia (Ray) Ward, special nieces, and a nephew.
Anna Mae graduated from Valle Crucis Episcopal Mission School, attended womens' college at Greenboro NC, and graduated from Lees-McRae College, NC. She was employed at the US Dept. of Agriculture for many years. She then stayed home to raise her sons, and later became an Administrative Assistant to Thomas A. Chittenden III, CPA.
Anna Mae appreciated the love and kindness of her Falls Church, Va. friends and neighbors. The family extends special thanks to Doctors and Healthcare Providers including the CareTeam at Bellaire of Stoneport, Hospice, and doctors and nurses at RMH. All are invited to the graveside service Saturday Feb 18, 2023, 11am at Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.