Anna Mae Shifflett, 88, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her home. She was born Dec. 28, 1933, and was a daughter of the late George and Sarah Herring.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Pickett Shifflett; son, Harold Randolph Shifflett; and an infant brother.
Anna worked for Marvel Poultry for many years in Dayton as a line operator and also Elkton Middle School in the cafeteria. She loved to be outside and enjoyed her flowers, going on sporadic and random road trips such as zoos, fishing and going to dinner. She looked forward to having holiday dinners with her family.
She is survived by a son, Darold Shifflett; daughters, Joyce Sipe and husband, Carl, and Betty Shifflett; special daughter-in-law, Janet Shifflett; sister, Louise Jenkins; grandchildren, Harold, Sheila, Tina, Angie, Carl, Crissy, April, Annie, Chris, Jerry, Joey, Jeremy, DJ, Todd, and Christina; 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Danny Herring officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
