Anna Mae Sisler Crist
Anna Mae Sisler Crist passed away on June 1, 2021. Anna Mae was born on Aug. 31, 1929, to Edith and Jacob Harvey Sisler of Harrisonburg, Va. Her father passed away in 1942. She went on to graduate high school at 16. She then attended Virginia Intermont College and later went on to Florida to stay with her mother and attend a private art school in Daytona Beach. She was filled with talent for art, music, and writing.
On Nov. 6, 1948, she married Donald M. Crist, a handsome, strong World War II paratrooper seven years her senior. He scratched and strained and stayed dedicated to business success. Along with homemaking, she worked in Don’s business, all the while pursuing her delights and interests in painting, design, decorating, and community theater. He made it big for Anna Mae and their daughter, Donna Gail Crist Sacra but, unfortunately, lost it all during the financial crisis of the early 1980s.
During a time of illness, Anna Mae called to God and was born again. With the power of the Holy Spirit, she started writing stories. Her desire was to spread the Word of God and she did so through local church, television and radio productions. She was a member of the Valley Playhouse in Harrisonburg and performed with them on WVPT many years.
After the loss of their family home, Anna Mae moved her ministry to Heritage USA in Charlotte, N.C. After a few successful and rewarding years with them, tragedy was laid upon the ministry of Jim and Tammy Fae, and Hurricane Hugo destroyed Anna Mae’s home. But her faith did not waiver. She returned home to Virginia to live with her husband, facing the trails of their financial situation. Through all that had been lost between them, Don and Anna Mae never lost their way because they believed in God’s helping hand and that someday their prayers would be answered. Praise God for their love of God and each other.
On Feb. 2, 2008, Don passed away. Anna Mae focused her attention back to her creative side. With the help of her beloved niece, Ann Marie Gardner, at the age of 80, Anna Mae published a book of her cherished stories Acting Glory: Treasured Stories of God’s Kingdom for Today’s World. She also filled her home with beautiful pictures and portraits.
Anna Mae is survived by her daughter, Donna Gail Sacra and husband, Lenwood Sacra; her dear niece, Ann Marie Gardner and her husband, Bobby Kitts; niece, Elizabeth “Betty” Tusing and her husband, Joe; cherished friends, Carolyn Wetzel and Dale Kipps; loving neighbor, Lisa Robinson and dedicated caretaker, Peggy Mitchell; and attentive friends, Dave and Nancy Lockwood as well as Kate Pascarella. Preceded in death are her husband, Don; her mother, Edith; and her sisters, Agnes Irene Sisler Smith and Alice Marie Sisler Gardner.
Many thanks to Valley Program for the Aging, Ada Longenecker, Debbie Martin and Sharon Degrave with Home Instead for all that you did for Anna Mae. Thank you to Pastor Bernie for being ever vigilant. Thanks to Kindred Hospice and Orpha Peachy and her team of wonderful caregivers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Valley Program for the Aging.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
