Anna Marie Crider
Anna Marie Crider, 68, of Bergton, Va., passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, due to a hard battle with cancer.
Mrs. Crider was born in 1952, and was the daughter of the late Howard and Inez Halterman. In Addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence R. Crider, who passed away March 9, 2007.
Anna was a homemaker and caretaker for most of her life and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Broadway High School (class of 1971) then attended Madison College (now James Madison University) and Berea College. She was a member of Damascus Church of the Brethren. She loved spending time with her family and having long talks. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her brothers, Dexter and Lex Halterman; daughter, Alma Hummel and husband, Jeff; son, Basil Crider and wife, Miriam; and grandchildren, Austin Fitzwater and Rhianna, Rose, and Roy Crider.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Damascus Church of the Brethren with Pastor Frank Tussing officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.