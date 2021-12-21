Anna May Strite, 93, of Clear Spring, Md., passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home in Clear Spring, Md. surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 25, 1928, in Washington County, Md., she was a daughter of the late Jacob E. Martin and Martha B. (Horst) Martin.
Anna May was a homemaker and a member of Lanes Run Mennonite Church in Big Pool, Md.
She willingly supported her husband serving in church work, visiting and witnessing in the community, opening her heart and her home to many. Anna May fervently prayed for her children and grandchildren and leaves a legacy of faithfulness to her Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Allen E. Strite of Clear Spring; two daughters, Ruth Ann Strite and Mary Spoonire and husband, Richard, all of Hagerstown; foster daughter, Christina Baker of Hagerstown; three sons, Mark Strite and wife, Martha Ann, of Clear Spring, Carl Strite and wife, Miriam, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Luke Strite and wife, Jean, of Waynesboro, Pa.; two sisters, Doris Martin of Maugansville and Fannie Eby of Hagerstown; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by a sister, Grace Martin.
Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olive Mennonite Church, 13305 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, Md., with the Lanes Run and Mt. Olive ministries officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Mt. Olive Mennonite Church Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Horizon Mennonite School, c/o Vaughn Martin, 14635 Daley Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.thompsonfhinc.com.
Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home Inc. is honored to serve the family.
