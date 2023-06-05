Anna Morris, 79, passed away May 31, 2023, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Anna Morris was born Aug. 29, 1943, in Philippi, W.Va. to Bernard Marsh and June (Foster) Marsh.
She started her career as a food service manager at Broddaus Hospital and went on to work for West Virginia University where she retired from running the Up All Night Program.
Anna married Armond Morris of Kasson, W.Va. in 1959. The couple had seven children: Neal Morris, Connie Morris, David Morris, Joe Morris, Ronald Morris, Richard Morris and Lori Swortzel
Anna was best known for her love of her kids, camping, Bingo and her job at WVU.
Anna is survived by June (Foster) Marsh, mother; Neal Morris, son; Bonnie Morris, daughter-in-law; Connie Morris, daughter; Joe Morris, son; Tammy Morris, daughter-in-law; Ronald Morris, son; Deborah Morris, daughter-in-law; Richard Morris, son; Mandy Morris, daughter-in-law; Lori Swortzel, daughter; Christopher Swortzel, son-in-law; Linda Triplett, sister; Eloise Miller, sister; Kaye Nutter, sister; andCharles Marsh, brother; grandchildren: Ray Morris, Freda Morris, Michael Foster, Sarah Foster, Joseph Morris, Erynn Poling, Joshua Morris, Zachary Morris, Patrick Morris, Austin Morris, Isaac Morris, Garrett Morris, Jessica Morris, Meagan Ours, Caleb Swortzel, Toby Swortzel and Jovin Swortzel and numerous great-grandchildren.
Anna is preceded in death by David Morris, son; and Bernard Marsh, father.
Friends were received at Wright Funeral Home and Crematory, 220 N. Walnut St., Philippi, W.Va. Sunday, June 4, from 2:30-4 p.m. The funeral service was conducted at 4 p.m. Interment followed in the Tacy Crossroads Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com.
