Anna Olinger Jameson, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Sunrise at Bon Air Assisted Living Facility in Richmond.
Mrs. Jameson was born Aug. 3, 1938, in New Market, Va., and was a daughter of the late Allen Arthur and Gladys Rebecca Gordon Olinger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald Norwood “Don” Jameson, on Feb. 2, 2012.
Anna was employed with Crestar Bank during her working career in Alexandria. She, along with her husband, retired to Harrisonburg in 1995. Anna was a member and served on various committees at Vision of Hope United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, gardener, and will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon J. Cov and husband, John, of Richmond; a son, D. Scott Jameson and wife, Linda, of Alexandria; two brothers, Wilmer Olinger and Eldon Olinger, both of New Market; two sisters, Frances Earman of Harrisonburg and Brenda Rice and husband, Danny, of New Market; two grandchildren, Jonathan Cov and fiancée, Emilee Kowalewski, and Arety Ann Jameson and fiancé, Scott Cruickshank; stepgrandson, Tim Pullen and wife, Toni; great-grandchild, Aubrey Ann Cov; three stepgreat-granddaughters, Shelbi, Tabitha and Lydia Pullen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Birch officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, 1723 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
