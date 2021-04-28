Anna Rebecca Reedy Driver, 93, of Timberville, died April 26, 2021, at Sentara RMH. She was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Shenandoah County, and was a daughter of the late Claude and Olga Rinehart Reedy.
Anna worked for Citizens National Bank in New Market. She was a member of the Manor Memorial Methodist Church in New Market. Anna loved golfing and was a member of the Shenvalee ladies golf. Anna had great faith. She was a homemaker, who loved her family, gardening, and wildlife.
On Aug. 10, 1952, she married Everette Franklin Driver, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Everette Franklin “Frank” Driver and wife, Carol, of Timberville; granddaughter, Tiffany Driver Hastert and husband, Jace; grandson, Brandon C. Driver and wife, Beth; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ella, Logan, Everette, Elise; and one sister, Edith Orebaugh of New Market.
Anna was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Long and Vivian Ray; and three brothers, Richard “Brack” Reedy, Sidney Reedy and Claude “Moose” Reedy Jr.
Pastor Stephen Creech will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 6, at 3:00 p.m. at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church.
A guestbook will be available to sign from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. There will be no viewing. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home, the graveside, and the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
