Anna Rebecca Yoho Goddard, age 99, of New Martinsville, W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home.
She was born Jan. 13, 1924, in Wheat, W.Va., the second daughter of the late Jacob Henry and Nettie Mae Cross Yoho.
She was a member of the Steelton Church of Christ New Martinsville. Anna loved to work in her flower beds and gardens, as well as staying busy sewing, quilting, and doing cross stitch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Albert Chester Goddard; four sisters, Jessie (Vernon) Kirkpatrick, Ora (Charles) Greathouse, Mary (Bob) Morris and Pansy (John) Price; two brothers, Harold (Jean) Yoho and Bernard Yoho Sr.; brothers-in-law, George Swiger and Bill Morris; and a grandson, Robbie Carpenter.
Left to honor her memory are her three children, Dale (Sandy) Goddard, Wanda (Earl) Carpenter and Barbara (Mark) Viola; sisters, Irene Morris and Pelma Swiger; sister-in-law, Mrs. Bernard Evelyn Yoho; four grandsons, Allen (Vicky) Goddard, Stephen (Rebecca) Goddard, Tony (Chloe) Viola and Andy (fiancée, Joanna Ramdeen) Viola; eight great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Grisell Funeral Home & Crematory, 751 Third St., New Martinsville, W.Va., where services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Evan. Ed Melott officiating. Interment will follow in Northview Cemetery New Martinsville.
Sympathy expressions at grisellfuneralhomes.com.
