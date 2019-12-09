Anna Sylvia Labrousse
Our precious Anna Sylvia Labrousse went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 6, 2019, and was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Frederic, of 51 years, who passed away on March 30, 2010, and her eldest son, Carl, who passed away on Sept. 27, 2010.
Anna was the daughter of the late Regina Arsenault and Hypolite Poirier and the granddaughter of the late Thadee and Bella (Leblanc) Arsenault, who meant so very much to her.
She is survived by her two daughters: Lisa (Edward) Smith and Beth (Jeff) Robbie, and her youngest son, Paul (Jenn) Labrousse. She had nine grandchildren, whom she adored: James, Steven, William, Emily, Sierra, Ian, Cameron, Anna, and Matthew.
Also surviving her are four sisters: Maria (Gerard) Donelle, Roseline Caissie, Elizabeth (the late Derek) Gardner, all from New Brunswick, Canada, and Bella Cardoos, from Bridgewater, Mass. She was predeceased by two sisters: Emilie Perks and Rita Caissie.
In Anna’s earlier days, she was very active with volunteer work in her church, with the Boy Scouts, and as a teacher’s helper. She also worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at Anna Maria College and did clerical work at several banks. She had always wanted to be a nurse, but due to a car accident, she was unable to pursue that path. However, her kids often told her she was a nurse in many ways because she was a mother, and moms are all nurses through their loving ministrations!!!
Anna was a genuinely giving person, and she supported and prayed for organizations such as the Covenant House in NY, CBN, and James and Betty Robison. She was generous with the money she had and gave to her children and grandchildren as she could.
But far beyond the work that Anna did outside of her home, she was truly a woman among women. She had a deep and abiding faith, and she loved the Lord with all her heart. Her door was always open, and she was a most gracious hostess and a wonderful baker. She was a loving and doting wife, mother, and grandmother who always had time for her family and put them first. She was a true prayer warrior; steadfastly faithful to the Lord, and our families truly reaped the benefits of God’s blessing and protection because of her faithful and fervent prayers. To those who had the privilege of knowing her, she set the example of the kindest, most compassionate, merciful, faithful, Godly, fun and loving woman. She was faithful to write letters and send cards of love, scripture, and encouragement. Anna also loved to read and to travel when possible, and she was known for being a whiz at playing cards and cribbage, games she played (and usually won!) until the very end. Our family has a treasure trove of loving memories of this beautiful, Godly woman.
A friend of Anna’s once remarked, “If everyone that loved Mom were lined up single file, there would be a line that would wrap around the world three times.” And as her son, Carl once said, “When mom passes away, the world will be losing a wonderful human being.”
Anna Labrousse was truly a woman of noble character who loved well, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She lived her faith to her very last breath. And what greater joy for those who remember her than to know that she was joyfully greeted by her Savior with those precious words, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant!”
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
