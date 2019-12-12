Anna Virginia Showalter
Anna Virginia Showalter, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Dec. 11, 2019, at the Brunk House at VMRC. She was born Dec. 29, 1926, in Broadway and was a daughter of the late Mark C. and Amanda Hege Showalter.
Anna was a resident of Broadway most of her life until she moved to Park Place at VMRC along with her brother, Mahlon. She was a registered dietitian and was employed by Eastern Mennonite University and later by Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. She was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church near Broadway.
Surviving are two brothers and two sisters, Melvin E. Showalter, of Harrisonburg, Fannie Heatwole and husband, Dwight, of Harrisonburg, Rhoda Wenger, of Harrisonburg and Mark C. Showalter Jr. and wife, Dorothy, of Broadway, 14 nieces and nephews and 26 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Mahlon and Henry Showalter.
Pastor Steve Estep and Chaplain Eric Martin will conduct a memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday at Strite Auditorium at VMRC in Harrisonburg. Burial at Zion Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
The family will receive friends Friday (today) from 6 to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
