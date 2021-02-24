Anna W. Wright
Anna W. Wright, 88, of McGaheysville, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at a local healthcare home in Penn Laird.
Mrs. Wright was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Flora Michael Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Kerecman and Betty Williams, and a grandson, Jeremy Wright.
On June 20, 1950, she married Robert Newton Wright, who also preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2007.
Anna graduated in 1950 from McGaheysville High School where she excelled as a basketball player. She was a member of McGaheysville United Methodist Church. She spent 10 years working at Sleepwear as a presser and over 45 years in child care. Anna, lovingly known as Mamaw, loved the kids that she cared for and was especially fond of Cristi and Kara, whom she had cared for since infancy. She enjoyed flowers, Christmas gatherings and being with family.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Wright and wife, Kay, of Penn Laird and Roger Wright and wife, Donna, of West Virginia; daughters, Judy Kite and husband, Dennis, of Elkton and Nancy Wright-Smith and husband, Reese, of Penn Laird; grandsons, Robbie Kite and wife, Camala, Matt Wright and wife, Nicole, Wes Kite and wife, D, Anthony Mujica, Jordan Mujica and significant other, Katie; granddaughter-in-law, Veronica Wright, as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may also pay their respects and sign the registry on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McGaheysville United Methodist Church, 10106 McGaheysville Road, McGaheysville, VA 22840 or American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
