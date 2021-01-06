Annabelle Lee Miller Payne
It was many and many a year ago,
In a kingdom by the sea,
That a maiden there lived whom you may know,
By the name of Annabel Lee; (Edgar Allen Poe)
Annabelle Lee Miller Payne, 92, of Harrisonburg, died on Dec. 30, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, Fishersville, Va. She was born in Shenandoah County, Va., on Feb. 1, 1928, to the late Rev. Ernest Lee Miller and Clemence Gertrude Doll Miller, the fourth of five children. After the family moved to Harrisonburg (about 1945), she worked at Sears Roebuck and Company where she met Otho Miller Payne, whom she married in 1952. Otho preceded her in death in 1987.
After leaving Sears and Roebuck, Ms. Payne worked for over 30 years as an Administrative Assistant to the General Manager at Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative. During her career she completed the strenuous study and testing requirements in 1970 to become one of the first Certified Professional Secretaries in the Shenandoah Valley.
Following her retirement from Shenandoah Valley Electric in 1992, Ms. Payne returned to school, to graduate magna cum laude in the honors program with an undergraduate degree from James Madison University in 1995 and cum laude with a Master of Counseling degree from Eastern Mennonite University in 1997. Following graduation, she completed supervised training and passed the rigorous state exam to become a Licensed Professional Counselor in 2005, at age 77. She used her new professional skills to serve as a volunteer with hospice and as a volunteer chaplain at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.
Ms. Payne was a devoted member of her beloved Muhlenberg Lutheran Church for 65 years serving in many roles, including Sunday Church School teacher, member and chair of the church council, financial secretary, Stephen Minister, Luther League Advisor, and chair of various committees. Ms. Payne was active in the community, frequently requested as an inspirational speaker to a wide variety of community organizations promoting professional women and the pursuit of excellence. She served as a charter member as well as holding various leadership roles in the local chapter of the National Secretaries Association and was selected as Secretary of the Year in 1967. Ms. Payne co-chaired a study at Blue Ridge Community College to explore the feasibility of establishing a local chapter of the Future Secretaries of America and later as a member of their advisory board. She served as the last president of the Parent Teacher Association at the old Pleasant Hill Elementary School and the first president of the Parent Teacher Association with the opening of the new Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
Surviving are two children: daughter, Judy Payne Hughes with husband, Robert T. Hughes of Matthews, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Thad Hughes with wife, Carolina Tropini of Vancouver, Canada and Johanna H. Mencel with husband, Joe Mencel of Matthews, N.C., as well as son, Jerry Allen Payne and wife, Cheryl Payne of Harrisonburg, Va., and two grandchildren: Laura Beth Payne of Tidewater, Va., and Eric Osyda with wife, Sarah Osyda of Harrisonburg, Va. Also surviving are a half brother, David Gee of Florida; a half sister, Julie Anna Miller of Richmond, Va.; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ann loved and was devoted to her family; her great delight in life was to support the dreams and happiness of her children and grandchildren. But Ann’s love did not stop at home, as she was frequently providing assistance to those around her in who were in need or despair. A dear friend wrote: “She has fought the good fight, she conquered many daunting challenges, she remained faithful and loving to her family. And she actually accomplished the words of Micah: What does the LORD require of you? To act justly, to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God.
Ann’s mother, Clemence, loved poetry, and until just a few months prior to her death, Annabelle often recited Poe’s poem for which she was named. For those who knew and loved her,
The moon never beams, without bringing us dreams,
Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;
And the stars never rise, but we feel the bright eyes,
Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;
And so, our souls can never be dissevered from the soul,
Of our beautiful Annabel Lee (Edgar Allen Poe)
There will be a service via Zoom to celebrate Ms. Payne’s life on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Those who would like to attend may go to MuhlenbergLutheran.org and click on “home page.”
Those who wish may make a donation to: Hospice of the Shenandoah, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 or to Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, c/o Annabelle Payne Memorial (where donations will be divided equally between The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America World Hunger Appeal and Muhlenberg’s Second Home Learning Center), 281 East Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
