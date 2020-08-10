Annabelle Nayvie McCloud, most wanted and loved infant daughter of Colt and MacLayne McCloud of Shenandoah, gained her wings Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at UVA Medical Center.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her big sister, Scarlett McCloud; grandparents, David and Samantha Jenkins, Linda and the late Stanley McCloud, Gail Marriott and Johnette Halstead; great-grandparents, Judy and the late Leonard (Didabo) Comer, Irene and the late Edgar Jenkins Jr. and Pat and the late John (Mac) McCloud; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon Congregational Christian Church Cemetery, Shenandoah Va.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
