September 18, 1940-June 10, 2023
Annalee Busé passed peacefully at the age of 82 on June 10, 2023, with her children, Dane, Darin and Mia by her side.
Annalee was born to parents, Alma and Aubrey Steen on September 18, 1940 in Montgomery, Indiana. She was the middle child of three, Kenneth Steen her elder brother and Karen Steen-Jones her younger sister.
Annalee attended Barr-Reeve school, graduating in 1958. She met the love her life, Keith Busé and they were married December 28, 1962, at Bethany Church in Washington, IN. Their adventures led them to make their home in numerous locations including Indiana, Minnesota, Illinois, New Jersey, Arkansas, Ohio, and eventually settling in Harrisonburg, VA in 1985.
Annalee will be deeply missed by her two sons, Dane Busé of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Darin Busé of Lander, Wyoming; one daughter, Mia (Chris) Pugh of Churchville, Virginia; seven grandchildren, David Busé, Briana (Austin) Clements, Ayiana (Tom) Linn, Kyle Busé (Chynna), Zosia Busé, Benjamin Busé and Celina Pugh; six great-grandchildren, Clintson Tyr Clements, Annamarie Belle Clements, Jaymi Busé, Gabriel Busé, Elliana Busé, Augustus Linn and one brother, Kenneth Steen of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and younger sister.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Washington, IN on July 5th. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. prior to a private service.
Burial will take place at Bethany Christian Church Cemetery in Washington, IN.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.