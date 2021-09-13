Anne C. Green
Anne Case Green, 75, a resident of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH.
Mrs. Green was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Clifford Luther and Frances Clay Dodd Case.
She was active in her church community group at Crosslink Community Church. Mrs. Green was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved helping others and was known as a lovely person. She attended Crosslink Community Church.
On March 16, 1968, she married Robert R. “Bob” Green, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Stephanie Green and husband, Jeffery, of Birmingham, Ala., and Alan Green and wife, Karen, of Orchard Park, N.Y.; grandchildren, Joshua and Brandy Green; siblings, Polly Britton Case, her twin sister, of Massanutten, Va., and John Singleton Case and wife, Susan, of Midlothian, Va.; great-grandchildren, Zander Sciandra and Gavin Green; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held for family and invited guests at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. The service can be viewed online by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com after 6:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Burial will be held privately. There will be no formal visitation or viewing at the funeral home.
Online condolence may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crosslink Community Church, 4904 South Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
