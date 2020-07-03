Anne Elizabeth Rippel, 92, of Broadway, Va., died July 1, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born June 16, 1928, in Page County, Va., to the late Reubin and Mary Campbell Higgs.
She owned and operated Rippel Grocery of Luray from 1955-1999. She was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns and also a member of the Women’s Fellowship. She loved crocheting, cooking and baking cookies, car races, Allen Jackson music, and ironing quilt fabric.
On Aug. 1, 1947, she married Merle E. Rippel, who preceded her in death Dec. 25, 1977.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Ann Burkholder of Hillsville, Va. and Peggy Rippel and Frosty Hartman of Broadway; one son, Larry Gene Rippel of Luray; one grandson, Jason Burkholder; three great-grandchildren, Gage Rippel, Dillon Burkholder and Grace Burkholder; and grandson, Jeremy Rickard and wife, Stephanie.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Leon, Walter, Emmett and Leroy Higgs; one grandson, Wayne Rippel; and a special friend, Virginia Rickard.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a private graveside service at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a local SPCA.
When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
