Anne Hamilton Hughes Hill, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Dayton United Methodist Church on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. For those who are not able to join us, the memorial service will be live streamed on Monday, June 27, starting around 10:10 AM ET. At the main page you will see "streaming" in bold on the right upper corner. https://www.daytonumc.net.
