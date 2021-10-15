Anne Lineberry Thomas, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. Anne was born, March 27, 1933, in Galax, Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Everette and Rissa Lineberry. Anne lived in Galax for about 6 years while raising her family and helping with the family’s dairy farm.
On Sept. 15, 1957, she married her husband, Roger Thomas, who survives.
Anne graduated from Lynchburg College, now University of Lynchburg, in 1954 with a major in music. She also graduated from the nursing program at Lewis-Gale Hospital in Roanoke in 1957. She was an instructor of medical nursing at Lewis-Gale for 3 years. She maintained a career at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, Virginia for 39 years. Anne was active in the Timberlake Christian Church, where she sang and toured with the Jefferson Choral Society in Lynchburg.
Anne and Roger have been residents of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community since 2008. Since coming to Harrisonburg, she has been active at Park View Mennonite Church and Trinity Presbyterian Church. She also sang with the Shenandoah Choral Society and was active in the local groups associated with the Brain Injury Association of America, the Mental Health Association and Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery. She and Roger were avid travelers; they took over 40 trips in and out of the United States and probably have thousands of beautiful photos.
Anne had many interests. Other than nursing, she excelled at and loved playing with her grandchildren, playing piano, knitting, sewing, baking bread, puzzles of all sorts, reading, playing cards and board games, telling stories and jokes, gardening, canning, making blackberry jelly, animals of any sort, and going to instrumental jam sessions at VMRC. Anne graced many choirs with her wonderful soprano voice. After a traumatic brain injury in 2003, as she lost the ability to do the many things she loved, she never lost her beautiful voice; she still amazed many of her caregivers even in her last weeks.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Ken Thomas and wife, Faye; daughter, Beth Toscano and husband, George; sister-in-law, Ann Hawley, who was considered a sister; grandchildren, Leah Ross, Lindsey Thomas, Dawn Burtner, and Jana Burtner, and great-grandchildren, Anna Swain and Avery Lee.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Chaplain Carmen Miller officiating.
Memorial contribution can be made to the music department of University of Lynchburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.