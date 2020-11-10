Anne Potter Oates
Anne Potter Oates, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Bridgewater Home. She was born in Hanover, Ill., on April 5, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Robert Harold and G. Helen (McDowell) Potter. She was the eldest of eight children.
Anne had lived in Petersburg, W.Va. since 1973 until moving to Harrisonburg in 2000.
She was united in marriage on Nov. 24, 1950, to Thomas R. Oates, who preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1995.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Hulvey and husband, Dale, of Broadway; a sister, Sue Cooper and husband, Mark, of Galena, Ill.; a brother, Harold Clyde Potter and wife, Yerda, of Hanover Ill.; and brothers-in-law, Robert Helmich and wife, Jan, and Jim Buske and wife, Sandy. Four grandchildren, Jeremy Edgell, Jenny Lewis and husband, Geoff, Isaac Hulvey and wife, Jenny, and Matthew Hulvey and wife, Chrissy; and five great-grandchildren, Tessa and Ford Lewis, Everett and Theodore Hulvey, and Lillian Hulvey also survive.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy A. Oates; three sisters, Jane Crimmins, Ila Buske and Mary Helmich; and two brothers, Chuck Potter and Jack Potter.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Chaplain Russ Barb officiating. The service will be live streamed from the funeral home website. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Retirement Community, Resident Endowment Fund, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
