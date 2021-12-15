Anne Renee Brown, 62, of New Market, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Brown was born June 23, 1959, in Winchester, daughter of the late Arlis and Alice Humphries Frymyer. She was a 1979 graduate of Luray High School and a former chef at a marine corps base. She was a member of Rileyville Baptist Church and in later years she enjoyed Joyce Meyers and Joel Osteen Ministries and KLOVE PER 105.7 Ministries. She was a member of the DAR, National Colonial Dames, VFW Aux. Post #621 in Luray and American Legion Aux. Post #22 in Luray.
She is survived by her son, Chris Burns and wife Amy of Broadway; sister, Ellen Beth Hornstra of Luray; brother, Rick Frymyer and wife Karen of Stanley and granddaughter, Madison Umbel of Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.
Anne loved cooking and supporting military, law enforcement and the Coast Guard. She will be missed by all that knew her. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.