Anne S. Cripe, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., died March 4, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. Anne was born April 1, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of Dr. Waldo Suter and Estella Reese Suter.
She graduated from Waterville (Ohio) High School in 1950. She went to Oberlin College, where she graduated in 1954 with a degree in Music Education. She taught music in elementary school in Sandusky, Ohio.
On Aug. 27, 1955, Anne was united in marriage to Clair Cripe in Waterville, Ohio. She is survived by her husband and daughters, Lynette Cripe of Staunton and Carla Mackail and husband, Craig, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Marissa Wallace and husband, Ken, Allison Steen, Emily Mackail and Curtis Mackail; and her beloved dog, Ralph.
While Clair was in law school, Anne worked in the circulation room at Harvard University’s Widener Library in Cambridge, Mass. Following Clair’s time spent in the Navy from 1957-1961, they moved to Kensington, Md., where they lived for 35 years. Anne worked as a registrar at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., and later in the national offices of the American Speech, Language, and Hearing Association. She was an active member of the Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church in Kensington, where she directed the children’s choir. She especially enjoyed music and theater performances in the Washington, D.C. area.
In 1996, Anne and Clair moved to Harrisonburg. She was employed as a receptionist at the front desk at Avante Harrisonburg nursing home for 14 years.
Funeral arrangements are handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. There will be no public visitation or service.
It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, .B.ox 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
