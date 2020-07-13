Anne S. McFarland
Anne S. McFarland, 85, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the University of Virginia Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital.
She was born in Savannah, Ga., on Sept. 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Lewis Clinton Solomons and Shirley Moore Solomons and grew up on the family farm near Estill, S.C.
Anne earned her Bachelor’s degree and her Master of Arts degree in Library Science from Columbia College, S.C. She was Assistant Professor and Catalog Librarian at James Madison University for 23 years and donated her collection of ancient Roman coins to JMU before retiring in 1999.
She was an award-winning artist who created beautiful watercolor paintings, ink drawings, and collages; displayed paintings in juried art shows; an active member of the Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society, and a volunteer at the Oasis Gallery. Anne was an avid Scrabble player and loved working on jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed classical music and raising orchids, and she supported many charities. Anne appreciated her morning cups of PG Tips tea and her evening glass of chardonnay.
Anne was preceded in death by her former husband, Dr. Daniel M. McFarland. She is survived by her sons, Paul McFarland and wife, Johna, of Harrisonburg and Dr. Miles McFarland and wife, Barbara, of Moorestown, N.J; two grandchildren, Graham McFarland and Danielle McFarland; her cousin Neil Gifford and wife, Amy, of Luray, S.C., and her companion of several years, Dwight Miller. She also leaves her cats, Furman and Rerun. She also leaves behind many friends and neighbors in Ashby Villa.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with Pastor Steve McMillion officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Shenandoah Valley Watercolor Society, P.O. Box 2274, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Cat’s Cradle, 122 South Main St., Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
