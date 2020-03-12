Anne Taylor Whitmore, 90, of Jacksonville, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away March 8, 2020. Mrs. Whitmore was born April 14, 1929, in Fayetteville, N.C., to the late Raymond Sterling and Alice Hechler Taylor.
Mrs. Whitmore grew up in Highland Springs, Va., and graduated from Highland Springs High School with the Class of 1947. She then attended Madison College (now James Madison University) where she met her husband. Mrs. Whitmore was a homemaker, an avid bridge player, and had also enjoyed bowling at Valley Lanes in Harrisonburg before her health declined. She had been a member of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Junior Women's Club and also the Valley Players theatre group. She had previously worked as a secretary for the American Heart Association-Virginia Affiliate in Harrisonburg.
On Jan. 27, 1951, she married John Joseph "Johnny" Whitmore, who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Whitmore is survived by her son, John R. Whitmore, of Henrico, Va.; her daughter, Anne W. "Kin" Eckert, of Jacksonville, Fla., and son-in-law, Frank Eckert; and her grandson, John F. Eckert, also of Jacksonville, Fla. Her sisters, Shirley T. Rinker and Barbara T. Heywood preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held in the mausoleum at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens on March 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.legacy.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.