Annetta Lynn Hensley
Annetta Lynn Hensley, 64, a resident of Shenandoah, died unexpectedly Nov. 22, 2020, at her residence.
A daughter of Nellie Lee Good Collier and the late Ennis E. Collier, she was born on Sept. 27, 1956, in Harrisonburg. She graduated from Page County High School and was a lifelong resident of Shenandoah.
Annetta had previously worked at the Exxon Station in Shenandoah. She loved to collect Mickey Mouse, Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Sr. collectibles.
Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Eppard and fiance’, Mike Traiforos of Marlborough, Mass.; her brother, Tony L. Collier and wife, Sandy, of Shenandoah, Va.; and her mother, Nellie L. Collier of Shenandoah.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at McAlister Cemetery on Comertown Road in Shenandoah. Pastors Carter Dean and Jimmy Kite will be officiating.
There will be no public viewing. Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
