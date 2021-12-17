Annette J. Felton, 67, of Post House Road, Breezewood, PA; passed away at home peacefully in the arms of Mark on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was born on July 28, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA; a daughter of Yolanda (Botta) Janocka of New Market, VA and the late Joseph Janocka. On August 7, 1976 she was united in marriage to Mark D. Felton.
Along with her husband she is survived by children Adam Felton married to Jenna (Clark), Grove City, PA and David Felton married to Sarah (Eley), Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Wyatt, Austin, Brooks, Cooper, Grover and Madeline Louise; siblings Joseph Janocka married to Denise; Helen married to Richard Bruce; Carol Watkins married to Daryl; and Jeanette Hicks married to Jon; sister-in-law Sara Jane Felton and Dan Henderson, Everett, PA and niece Amy.
Annette worked as a Certified Public Accountant for Harry Sickler and Associates in Tyrone. In her free time she enjoyed being with friends and family, skiing, camping, boating and running. She always maintained a positive attitude and always thought of others before herself.
Friends and family will be received at Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA 15537 on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home at 2:30 P.M.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:30 P.M. in the Chapel at Akers Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Janocka officiating.
Burial will be held at Everett Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.