Annie Belle Miller
Annie Belle Miller, 98, of Mount Crawford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Miller was born June 25, 1922, in Bath County and was a daughter of the late Howard William and Clare Jane Bogan Rodgers.
She attended the New Market Lighthouse Tabernacle and enjoyed cooking, sewing, word search puzzles and coloring books. She was a seamstress at Metro Pants for many years. The most important things to her were the love of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Jesus Christ.
On Aug. 10, 1939, she married George R. Miller Sr., who preceded her in death Oct. 15, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Marvin N. Miller and George R. Miller Jr.; brothers, Herbert, Howard, Paul, Bob and Frank Rodgers; daughters, Nina Bishop and Geneva Miller; sisters, Betty Smith, Elva Jarrett and Rita Mays, as well as a sister-in-law, Dawn Miller.
She is survived by her sons, Harry J. Miller of Harrisonburg and Howard W. Miller and wife, Lisha, of Luray; daughters, Ethel J. Cubbage and husband, Roy, of Mount Crawford and Tammy D. Shank of Grottoes; sisters, Audrey Harold of Harrisonburg, Rebecca Crego of Hannibal, N.Y., and Mildred Viands of Timberville; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with three on the way.
The Rev. Charles Clinedinst will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow at Friedens UCC Cemetery in Mount Crawford.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
Memorial gifts may be made to USO.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
