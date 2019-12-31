Annie Catherine Duncan Lucas, 73, of Shenandoah, surrounded by her family went to be with the Lord on Dec. 26, 2019. She was blind from a long, hard fight with diabetes. She passed at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Annie did not fear death because of her incredible Christian faith. She is now seeing the beauty of Heaven.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1946, in Luray, and was a daughter of the late Richard and Charlotte Comer Duncan.
On Sept. 30, 1972, she married Robert Franklin Lucas, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Anthony “Scott” Lucas and Angela Dawn Lucas, both of Shenandoah; a sister, Doris “Dot” Higgs of Shenandoah; brothers, James “Jimmy” Duncan of Winchester and Richard Duncan Jr. of Luray; her granddog, a chocolate lab named, Boone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward “Eddie” Duncan, and brother-in-law, Lynn Higgs; and her beloved peek-a-pom, Jazzy, who lived 18 years.
She graduated from Luray High School and loved being a cheerleader. She was a Redskins, Warriors and Nats fan.
Annie was employed by Page County Public Schools for 18 years. She loved reading and helping students learn to read in the computer lab. She never forgot about her Grove Hill kids and co-workers.
Annie touched so many people in her life. She was an amazing wife and mother.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at The Church of Solsburg with Pastor Josh Shifflett and Evangelist Doug Gochenour officiating. Burial will be at Newport Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to thank everyone for their many acts of kindness, including Sentara RMH for taking care of Annie over the last eight years. A special thanks to Pastor Josh Shifflett and Doug Gochenour and the Chaplains of Sentara RMH.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
