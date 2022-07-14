Annie Jane Lucas, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg. She was born Dec. 24, 1929, in Cootes Store, Va., and was the daughter of the late Oscar Felix Barb and Sadie Crider Barb.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Howard L. Lucas; two brothers, Ivan and Lowell Barb; and a sister, Shirley McInturff.
Annie and Howard, a Master Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force, traveled for 20 years during his service throughout the United States. They returned to the Shenandoah Valley from Chester, Va. in 1993. She retired as a clerk after many years of service from the Virginia Department of Transportation. They were members of Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
She is survived by her brother, Kale Barb; sister, Betty Beyeler, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, 4222 Mt. Clinton Pike #0132, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.