MOUNT SOLON -- Annie Lee Redifer, 86, widow of Gordon Roscoe Redifer, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Regency at Augusta.
She was born July 10, 1936, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Ernest Richard Eckard and Alma Irene (Griffin) Eckard.
Annie worked for many years as a housekeeper at Bridgewater College, and she attended Immanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon.
She was a very hard worker and she enjoyed her flowers, sewing and going to auction sales.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Redifer; her siblings, Layman Eckard and Rosie Marshall; her son-in-law, Ronnie Shumaker; and her companion, Leroy Hoover.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Shumaker; her grandson, Jason Shumaker (Brenda); a brother, Richard Eckard (Betty); her grandchildren, Cody and Brandon Shumaker and John and Codey Bussard; a great-grandchild, Jameson Bussard; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. in the Parnassus United Methodist Church Cemetery by Pastor Dennis Taylor.
Active pallbearers will be Jason, Cody and Brandon Shumaker, Dwight Swope, Bob Dodson, and Fred Bowers.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to H.E.A.L.P., PO Box 76, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
