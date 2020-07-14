Annie Lee Sorrell
Annie Lee Sorrell, 90, of Dayton, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born July 22, 1929, in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jesse A. Shifflett and the late Nellie Williams Shifflett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Sorrell, and eight siblings.
Annie was a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed sewing and gardening. In her later years, she was a volunteer at Briery Branch Community Center for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Lenda Buchanan; son, Larry Sorrell; five grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and six siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Adams-Green Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Green Funeral Home.
