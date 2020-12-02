Annie Lucy Phillips Moomaw
Annie Lucy Phillips Moomaw, 88, of Timberville, Va., passed away Dec. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
We have lost a beautiful, loving, caring, and amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Words are not enough to express the love and value she shared with all.
Lucy was born on April 15, 1932, in Rockingham, and was a daughter of the late Amos Russell and Ruth Grandle Phillips. On Dec. 11, 1951, she was joined in marriage to her first love and the love of her life Donnie McNeal Moomaw.
Lucy’s greatest joy was her family and is survived by three children: daughters, Dinah Sue (Jerry) Coffman, Katrina Renee (Marque) Blubaugh; and son, Don McNeal (Lisa) Moomaw II; a grandmother of five, Jon (Tasha) Blubaugh, Jessica (Ryan) Baker, Brianna, Braden, and Hanna Moomaw; a great-grandmother of two, Chloe and Caleb Baker; and her two cats, Butter and Smokey. Lucy is survived by one brother, Raymond (Juanita) Phillips; two sisters, Verdie Huffman, Barbara Derrow; sisters-in-law, Ruby Phillips, Betty Phillips, Wanda Phillips, and Donna (Raymond) Cyzick; and brother-in-law, Rudolph Moomaw; a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Elcana Moomaw; five brothers, Paul (Nina) Phillips, Ashby, Shirley, Johnnie, Cletus Phillips; three sisters, Virginia (Galen) Armentrout, Catherine (Mark Babe) Armentrout, Rosie (Ferrell) Hensley; brothers-in-law, Melvin Huffman, Joseph (Sonny) Derrow; sister-in-law, June (Omer) Farney, Joanne Moomaw, and her dogs, Buckeye, Taffy, and Annie.
Lucy was a very devoted, dedicated, loving, and giving person, who was always on the go. Working at her one-room school house, flower beds, and garden until dark. She was known for growing very large sweet potatoes. Her hobbies were crocheting, knitting, creating her own designs for her family, and baby toboggans for Sentara nursery. She always had Russell Stover Candy, peanuts, ice box cookies, and sugar cookies around and on Saturdays, apple butter pies.
Lucy’s one and only job was the bookkeeper for Sellers Furniture Store in Wayside, Harrisonburg, and Broadway for over 58 years. She was a historian who made notes of everything. Lucy enjoyed working on family genealogy tracing it back to where their family came across the ocean. She was a volunteer of Meals-on-Wheels and Timberville Lutheran Parish Quilters.
Donnie and Lucy enjoyed family vacations and have visited 49 states, Canada, and Mexico. Lucy was a hard working positive person who will be missed by all who knew her. The word no had no meaning, she always found ways to make things work out.
She was a member of Mountain Valley United Methodist Church and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to Mountain Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1123, Timberville, VA 22853, or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Pastor Kirk Shipley and J.O. Phillips will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Friday at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The casket will be closed. Friends may call anytime Thursday between 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.