Annis Marie (Showalter) Rohrer
Annis Marie (Showalter) Rohrer, 95, answered the call of her Lord and was ushered into His presence on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Mrs. Rohrer was born on Dec. 17, 1925, in Rockingham County near Mole Hill, and was the daughter of the late Israel Rohrer and LaRue Zaida (Heatwole) Showalter.
On June 22, 1946, she was united in marriage to Glenn Edwin Rohrer, who preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2015.
Glenn and Annis welcomed a daughter Anita Louise Howell into their home when she was 5 months old. They served as legal guardians through Anita’s teen years.
Mrs. Rohrer is survived by a son, Jay Warren Rohrer and his wife, Sallie (Hartman) Rohrer, seven grandchildren and their spouses, with 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rohrer was preceded in death by six brothers: Warren, Howard, Joseph, Claude, Mark and Mahlon Showalter, and a daughter, Anita Louise Rohrer.
Mrs. Rohrer had a zest for life. She assisted her husband in making hay, feeding turkeys, and milking cows. She often sang hymns as she went about her chores. It was not uncommon for her to take home-made pies to friends, or to those in need. She enjoyed sewing, flowers, coffee parties, and picnics. She completed seven years of education at the Hill Top School in Rockingham County.
Mrs. Rohrer was a devout member of the Bank Mennonite Church.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Bank Mennonite Church.
The funeral service will be held at the Bank Mennonite Church at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, with John Hartzler, Linden Rhodes, Luke Showalter, and Philip Wenger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Bibles For the World” in Care of Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin, Ohio 44610.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
