Anthie S. Pappas
Anthie Sereti Pappas, 89, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Salonika, Greece, and was a daughter of the late Demitrios and Vasiliky Daskalakis Sereti.
Anthie graduated in 1952 from Salonika University with a degree in French Couture. She was owner of Famous Restaurant from 1957-1995 until it was sold. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church in Charlottesville.
On Nov. 29, 1953, she married Tom Chris Pappas, who preceded her in death Nov. 17, 2010. A sister, Elizabeth Savides, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Vicky Pappas Rhone and husband, Samuel L., of Dayton, Pavy Pappas Unvala and husband, Hoshang, of Randolph, N.J.; one son, Chris T. Pappas of Woodbridge; five grandchildren, Thomas Pappas Rhone and wife, Lauren, Alexandra Anthie Pappas Rhone, Cyrus Pappas Unvala, Shireen Unvala and Zoe Johanna Pappas; one great-grandson, Rhone Morgan Gouffon; and one sister, Maria Agelidis of Roanoke.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodbine Cemetery with Father Gabriel officiating. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at diabetes.org/donate or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
