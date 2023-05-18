Anthony Lynn Deputy
Anthony Lynn Deputy, 57, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Deputy was born Aug. 19, 1965, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Ronald LeRoy and Lelia Esther Eberly Deputy Sr.
He enjoyed working and greeting customers at his family business, Early Equipment. He was a lifetime member of Dayton Mennonite Church.
Surviving are his siblings, Raleigh Deputy of Harrisonburg, Ron Deputy Jr. of Indian Trail, N.C., and Reba Deputy Heizer of Fairfield; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Ministers of the church will conduct a memorial service Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at Dayton Mennonite Church.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home and burial will be held privately.
At his request, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Mennonite Church, 4887 John Wayland Highway, Dayton, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
