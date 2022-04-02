Anthony Michael Turner, 26, of Elkton passed away March 30, 2022 in Shenandoah County. Anthony was born August 20, 1995 in Harrisonburg, and was the son of Jeffrey and Rebecca Turner Wyant of Elkton and April Turner Hampton and step-father, Christopher Hampton of Roanoke. Anthony was a 2013 graduate of East Rockingham High School and was baptized at the Elkton Church of God. He loved to hunt, fish and work on cars. He cherished times with family and friends listening to music and riding the “Back Roads." He worked in the Press room at Lakeside Books.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his precious daughters, Adalida, Abigail and Allison Turner; brothers, Timmy Turner and wife, Elizabeth, Shannon Meadows and fiancée, Jodi Rothgeb all of Elkton, Chad Shiflett and fiancée, Declyn Leftwich of Roanoke; sisters, Crysten Shiflett of Roanoke, Jamie Wyant of Harrisonburg, Tiffany Wyant of Waynesboro; God parents, Megan and Jason Burner of Elkton; paternal grandparents, Dallas and Geraldine Wyant of Elkton; great friends like a brother and sisters, Austin Dean, Tehya Dean, Kaelyn Dean, all of Elkton. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Mary Turner.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8pm Monday April 4, 2022 at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg
The Pastor Dan Bassett will conduct the funeral service 2:00 Tuesday April 5, 2022 at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Gifts may be made to his mother, Rebecca Wyant for unexpected funeral expenses.
Condolences can be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
