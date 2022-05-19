Anthony Paul Cain, 40, of Broadway, Va., died May 16, 2022, in Harrisonburg. He was born April 17, 1982, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Brenda Jean Hulse Keplinger of Linville and Wilford Donnie Cain of Brandywine, W.Va.
Anthony was a maintenance manager at Pilgrims Pride in Timberville.
On June 24, 2006, he married the former Tonya Funkhouser, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are three children, Angel Cain, Kolby Cain and Karter Cain, all at home; one brother, Kevin Daniel Cain of Colorado Springs, Colo.; stepfather, David Keplinger; stepmother, Angie Cain; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Anthony was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Gordon and Patricia Hulse; and his paternal grandparents, Glenwood and May Cain.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home. His body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
