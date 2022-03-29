Anthony Paul ‘Tony’ Shifflett
Anthony Paul “Tony” Shifflett, 59, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Shifflett was born Dec. 31, 1962, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Paul E. and Ruby Dofflemyer Shifflett of Elkton.
Tony was a lifetime resident of the Shenandoah Valley and attended Elkton High School. He was employed with many trucking companies in the area as a truck driver, later retiring as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed buying and selling items at auctions and flea markets, riding horses, and cherished the time that he got to spend with his daughter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Ashley Nicole Shifflett of Shenandoah and three sisters, Penny Knott and husband, Dave, Pam Hensley and husband, David, and Amy Morris and husband, Larry, all of Elkton.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Julian Shifflett officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
