Anthony (Poppa Top) Boyd
Anthony (Poppa Top) Boyd, 67, of Harrisonburg, received his heavenly wings on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born April 18, 1953, in Chesapeake, Va., to Hazel and Norwood Boyd, who preceded him in death.
He was a Soldier for the Lord and head doorkeeper/usher at First Baptist Church. He worked for Contracting Unlimited for 17 years and was a master concrete finisher.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Washington-Boyd; two daughters, Barbara Bell (Chris) and LaKeysa Blunt (Darryl); two stepdaughters, Jamilia Miles (Antonio) and Chani Franklin (Dre); two brothers, Christopher and Darrell Boyd; one sister, Cynthia Parker; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, with a viewing from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.