Anthony ‘Shane’ Turner
Anthony “Shane” Turner, 48, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Mr. Turner was born June 26, 1972, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of William Russell and Joyce McDonald Turner of Elkton.
Shane graduated from Spotswood High School in 1990 and was an electrician by trade. He enjoyed and previously raced in Motocross off-road motorcycle racing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Lathan Turner; daughter, Isabelle Turner; brother, Jason Turner and wife, Sarah, of Weyers Cave; nephews, Ryan and Jaxson Turner; and a niece, Haleigh Berry.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
