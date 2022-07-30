Anthony Wayne Morris, 37, of Elkton, passed away on July 27, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Mr. Morris was born on October 15, 1984 in Harrisonburg to the late Billy Wayne Morris and Laura Isabel Morris who survives. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his nephew, Kyle Wimer; and uncle, Bobby Morris.
Anthony worked at M3 masonry for many years as a laborer. Anthony could often be found spending his free time fishing, playing cards, and listening to blue grass and old country music. He enjoyed watching Nascar and was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Morris; sister, Kimberly Wimer and husband, Troy; nephew, Dylan Wimer; niece, Brianna Wimer; aunts, JoAnn and husband, Puddin Hammer, Melissa Kuehle, Linda Burch and companion, Mike Via; great-nieces, Haven Harris, Remington Wimer, Willow Wimer; as well as numerous special friends and cousins.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Debra Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
