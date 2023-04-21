April Ann Danielson, 62 was born on August 5, 1960, in Grove City, Pennsylvania and spent every moment of her life devoted to caring for and about every person she encountered. She was preceded by her parents, John L. Thompson and Ann Jane Oliver Macrae, as well as her brothers, Duffy and Eddie Thompson. Our beloved April transitioned beyond this world on April 19, 2023, leaving anyone who ever met her forever impacted by her absence.
While April was a saving grace for most, she was the center of the universe to her husband, Bill, whom she is survived by. Married for over 40 years, they never ran out of things to talk about, jokes to tell, and times to reminisce upon. They are an example to live by, of what can be accomplished in a partnership that practiced grace, loyalty, and living every day on the same team. Their union produced two sources of pride who filled every day with love, affection, and adventure. Danielle Alicea (Anthony) and William "Billy" Danielson (Mara) experienced superior parenting, guidance, boundaries, and limitless love. April's highest devotion was to her children and they will forever reap the benefits of having such a spectacular mother. And, as tends to happen, her grandchildren made her eyes sparkle like never before. Oliver, Anna “Baby Girl,” Makayla, Olivia, and Chloe will forever have a guardian watching over them. She also cared deeply for her surviving sibling, Eric Thompson and all the other people she adopted along her journey.
Within her community, April was a renowned cook and baker. People would travel from far and wide to taste the products of her culinary genius. Anyone who sat at her table or had a delivered meal boxed by April knew that they were in the presence of greatness. She took breaks from her talent to check in daily with friends and loved ones, enjoy her morning swim class, and FaceTime with her grandchildren.
A memorial service will honor her life at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home located in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Condolences and memories may be shared at kygers.com.
