April Danielle Deeds, 32, of Fulks Run, died March 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 11, 1989, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Patricia Dmytryszyn Deeds of Fulks Run and the late Daniel Deeds.
She had worked at Burger King.
Surviving are two sons, Hunter Deeds and Brayden Whetzel; a sister, Beth Ann Deeds; grandmother, Janet Daff; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Dr. Jack Shelar will conduct a graveside service Friday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Mennonite Cemetery near Broadway.
There will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
