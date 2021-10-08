April Good Helms Shull, 52, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Shull was born April 28, 1969, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of M. Sue Good and the late Russell “Bud” Good.
April attended Harrisonburg High School and was a health care provider at Bridgewater Retirement Communities as well as Augusta Health in Fishersville. She also gave special care to her number one patient and son, Christopher.
On Sept. 29, 2015, she married Kevin Daniel Shull, who survives.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her son, Christopher Helms; daughter, Tara Hostetler and husband, Scott; stepson, Travis Shull; stepdaughter, Amber Shull; grandchildren, Charlotte Hostetler and Jade and Aria Shull; sisters, Maurita “Bowie” Wimer and Delores “Mouse” Todd and husband, Carl; numerous loved nieces and nephews, as well as her special pup, Mollie.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Logan officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Covenant Community Church, 78 Somerset Drive, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.