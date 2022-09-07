April Kay Dove, 41, of Keezletown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, a few weeks after heart and lung transplant surgery. She was born April 9, 1981, in Harrisonburg, Va. Shortly after birth, she was flown to the University of Virginia (UVA) Hospital for diagnosis and treatment of transposition of the great vessels (a congenital heart defect). At the age of 9 months, April underwent the Mustard procedure to repair her heart. Shakespeare’s “though she be but little, she is fierce” accurately describes how April faced her multiple surgeries and life’s challenges.
April attended Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke and Harrisonburg High School. She was a warm-hearted and generous soul who enjoyed helping seniors, those who were homeless, and rescue animals. She loved making her home in the country and spending time at the river with friends. April enjoyed traveling and was insatiably curious. She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, kindness, creativity, fearlessness, and compassion. She saw beauty in the imperfect, could make people laugh until they cried, and never met a stranger.
April was preceded in death by her brother, Eddy Hensley Jr., and her grandparents, Juanita Sweet Shifflett and Alvin Shifflett. She was loved and will be missed by her mother, Toni Cline (Jim Glover); father, Eddy Hensley Sr. (Dawn Speake); sisters, Stacey Evers and Deanna Pundyk (Volodymer Pundyk); uncles, Lionel Lewis, Terry Bromling (Kimberly Bromling) and Eugene Reed (Ingrid Reed); aunt, Misty Sweet; fiancé, Bert Whitmer; nephews, Leo Hensley and Jackson Hensley; cousins and extended family, numerous friends, and, last but not least, her beloved dogs, Lexi and Lakota.
The family would like to thank Drs. Matherne, Battle, L’Ecuyer, Tang, King, and Klein; nurse Adrienne Garo, as well as the medical and support staffs at UVA Heart and Vascular Center, the Battle Building at UVA Children’s Hospital, and INOVA Cardiology and Vascular Institute; and the organ donor who gave her a chance for the first time in her life to have a healthy heart and lungs.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va., from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Page Paws Animal Advocates, 18 Campbell St., Luray, VA 22835 or to your local homeless shelter.
A celebration of life is planned for late October.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
