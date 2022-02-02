Ariel (Dean) Fix, 78, widow of Charles Jackson Fix, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Prince William Hospital in Manassas.
Mrs. Fix was born May 26, 1943, in Harrisonburg to the late Ralph Raymond and Nora Belle (Lawson) Dean.
She retired from Community Bank as a teller and escrow clerk. She was a member of Verona UMC. Mrs. Fix loved to cook and to make special cakes for friends and family. She enjoyed occasional luncheons with bank retirees and loved trips to the Bay House at Cape Charles in the summertime. She also loved rides in the countryside and mountains.
Mrs. Fix is survived by a daughter, Kimberley Ann (Fix) Strother; a sister-in-law, Peggy (Fix) Yesalavich and husband, John, their daughter and husband, Debra and Mike Sumner and their daughter, Madyson; Kristen Terry (Thomas) and daughter, Kyrie; Charlie Stogdale and his family; a niece, Karen Leach and husband, Jeremy and their son; brother-in-law, Dennis Keyser and his son, Christopher and family, and daughter, Cheryl Chambers and her daughter; and numerous cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Ann (Dean) Keyser and a nephew, Dwayne M. Yesalavich.
Arrangements for a funeral service will be announced at a later date.
Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.