Aristeo Vicente Lopez-Hernandez, 66, of Broadway, passed away, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Aristeo was born Sept. 3, 1955, in Mexico and was the son of the late Eugenio Lopez and Margarita Hernandez. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Feliciano Lopez-Hernandez and Fernando Lopez-Hernandez, and by a brother-in-law, Carlos Bautista.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Sara Santiago-Garcia; sons, Gilberto Lopez and wife, Martha, Javier Lopez and wife, Haley, and Miguel Lopez; daughters, Cristina Ramirez and husband, Ernesto, Veronica Lopez and husband, Ismael and Yolanda Lopez and husband, Bernabe; sister, Paula Lopez; 11 grandchildren and a nephew, Ricardo Bautista.
A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
