Arlene Faye Simmers Kile
Arlene Faye Simmers Kile, 87, of Timberville, Va., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family March 29, 2022.
She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Timberville to the late Ralph Simmers and Stella Fitzwater Simmers Biller.
Arlene was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Timberville.
On June 4, 1954, she married Herman Lee Kile, who preceded her in death March 9, 2016.
Surviving are four daughters, Debbie Kile Evans and husband, Junior, of Timberville, Karen Kile Crider and husband, James, of Timberville, Elaine Kile Sacra of Mount Crawford and Ellen Kile Cline and husband, Danny, of Broadway; one sister, Velma Simmers Turner of Broadway; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Three brothers, Lawrence, Nelson, and Carroll Simmers and one sister, Kathleen Simmers Whetzel, preceded her in death.
Pastor Stanley Cline and Kenley Simmers will conduct a memorial service 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Per Arlene’s wishes, her body was cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
