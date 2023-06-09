Arlene G. Payne Rhodes, 99, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away June 6, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Mrs. Rhodes was born April 22, 1924, in Rockingham County to the late Ralph O. and Nellie Sites Payne.
Arlene graduated from Mt. Clinton High School and worked at Bargain Place, Glens Fair Price, and retired from JMU in the housekeeping department to care for husband. She was a faithful shopper at Red Front Grocery Store from their opening to closing on Virginia Avenue. She was an avid Washington Redskins and Harrisonburg Turks fan. For as long as her health allowed, she kept beautiful gardens and flowers. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
In 1948, she married her husband, Milton Rhodes, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her sister-in-law, Dorothy Davis Payne, who helped her with shopping after she was unable to drive; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Rhodes was preceded in death by four brothers, David A. Payne, Otho M. Payne, Boyd Eugene Payne and Howard R. Payne; and one sister, Christine Payne Harper.
Gerald Harper will conduct a graveside service Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
At her request, the body was cremated.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
