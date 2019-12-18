Arlene H. Metzler Hess of Lititz, Pa., passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2019, at Landis Homes, aged 95, ending a rich, fulfilling life. An energetic, creative woman with a strong, abiding faith, Arlene was a lover of life, people, nature, family, farming, and music, playing the piano and marimba.
Born May 13, 1924, near Farmersville, Pa., Arlene was the eldest daughter of Harvey M. and Bertha (Herr) Metzler. She was a graduate of East Lampeter High School. On July 20, 1946, she wed John D. Hess, who preceded her in death. Through their nearly 67 years of marriage, John and Arlene related as a team: farming and gardening together; traveling across North America, and making tons of soap for Mennonite Central Committee. They lived in Lancaster County except for residing five years in Rockingham County, Va., during John’s last years. Arlene returned to Lancaster to live at Landis Homes.
Arlene was baptized at Strasburg Mennonite Church. Later she was an active member in Landis Valley Mennonite and Mt. Clinton Mennonite churches. Arlene enthusiastically, ardently, and joyfully volunteered in a variety of organizations, including Lancaster Mental Health Board, PTA, women’s executive committee of the Eastern Region of the Mennonite Church, and Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, and in various activities in the churches she attended, pioneering the inclusion of Mennonite women in leadership. Frequently involved in the birthing and early years of faith-based efforts, she served on committees for sending Christian literature to new mothers, planning retreats for women, and establishing the women’s auxiliary at Landis Homes. She co-edited the Black Rock Auxiliary cookbook Family Favorites and collaborated with Mary Previte to create quilts for the MCC PA Relief Sale Auction. John and she welcomed many international guests into their home and sponsored refugees from Vietnam and Laos.
She was employed as a cafeteria supervisor of children, and as coordinator of volunteers at Mennonite Home, Lancaster, Pa., and Landis Valley Farm museum, where she also volunteered as an artisan quilter.
She is survived by her three children: Susan H. Guengerich (Phil), Harrisonburg, Va., Jean Horst (James E., Jr.) Harrisonburg, Va., and Fred Hess (Rebecca S. Mann) Lancaster, Pa.; grandchildren: Melani G. Novinger (Curtis), Gail L. Guengerich, John Guengerich (Erica), Jason Horst (Veronica Chapman Smith), Monica H. Rhodes (Brian), Melissa H. Kinman (Matthew), Kimberly Hess (Kevin Burchfield), and Laura Hess (fiancé, Mike Hamill); 8 great-grandchildren, and a sister: Dorothy Jean Hess (Andrew B.), and sister-in-law Mary Jane Brenneman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Evelyn M. Groff.
A Celebration of Life will be held at West Bethany Chapel, Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, Pa., 17543, on Dec. 27, 2019, at 4 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. A private interment occurred at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21 S. 12th St., P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.
Charles F. Snyder Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100.
